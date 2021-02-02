Jennifer Lopez To Star In Netflix's New Action Movie 'The Mother'

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez will be headlining the upcoming action feature The Mother for Netflix. According to Variety, Niki Caro of Mulan fame is in negotiations to direct the movie about a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before.

The script is being penned by Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green, with current revisions by Andrea Berloff. Lopez, who is also teaming up with Netflix for The Cipher adaptation, will produce the new movie along with Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Green, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon.

The actor is currently filming for Lionsgate's Shotgun Wedding and will also be seen in Universal's musical-driven romantic comedy Marry Me, opposite Owen Wilson.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 20th anniversary of her song Love Don't Cost A Thing

Jennifer Lopez's Love Don't Cost A Thing completed 20 years yesterday on January 24. The singer recreated a scene from the music video. She also penned a note in another post thanking her fans for all the support.

The iconic singer also shared a series of pictures and penned a heartwarming note for her fans. She wrote that she wanted to thank everyone for all the love and support and being there for her through her highs and lows. She added, "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!" Here's Jennifer thanking all the fans and friends for loving the song so much.

Jennifer had released the song in December 2000. The lyrics of the song were written by Damon Sharpe, Greg Lawson, Georgette Franklin, Jeremy Monroe and Amille D. Harris. The song became popular worldwide and was considered as a J Lo classic in the 2000s. It managed to win awards like the MTV Video Music Award and ALMA Award.

(With PTI inputs)

