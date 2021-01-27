Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Matthew McConaughey Said To Her Before Filming A Kissing Scene

It is officially two decades since the hit film The Wedding Planner starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez released. Directed by Adam Shankman, the film gave an above par performance at the box office. The romantic chemistry between the two actors was given a positive response by the audience and the pair decided to come together once more to remember some of their memories from the film. The film has several romantic scenes and Jennifer Lopez talked about what Matthew had said to her before a kissing scene in the film. Here is what he said.

Jennifer Lopez reveals a memory about Matthew McConaughey

The fans of the two actors had an exciting time as the two actors decided to go live on Instagram and talked about the time when they were busy shooting for their film The Wedding Planner. Lopez exclaimed to Matthew about the fact that the film had already completed two decades after its release. She then emphasised about how she feels that they did the film “only yesterday”. She then talked about something that Matthew had said to her before a kissing scene in the movie.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Recreates Scene From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To Celebrate 20 Years; Watch

Jennifer said that she was not sure whether Matthew remembered the memory of what he said to her. She then revealed that he told her before a kissing scene, “Ms. Lopez, I'm going to kiss you now”. Lopez also told about clearly remembering her reply to him saying, “Let’s do it”. The two actors then shared a laugh about the memory and talked about how such Rom-Coms are not made anymore. They also went on to praise each other’s work and both revealed about how they had spent their time during the fall of coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Actor Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Use Deodorant?

Jennifer Lopez then talked about wanting to work again with him, since it has been so long since their last film together. They concluded their chat session as Lopez told him about how she misses his energy and “being around” him. Matthew McConaughey responded by praising the singer in turn as well. Lopez finally ended the chat by telling him to give her regards to his family and also thanks the viewers for tuning into the chat.

ALSO READ: Josh Duhamel To Replace Armie Hammer In 'Shotgun Wedding' With Jennifer Lopez

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Posts Enchanting Moment Ahead Of Performing On Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.