Jennifer Lopez Yells 'Lets Get Loud' At Inauguration Performance; Twitter Can't Keep Calm

The people of the United States of America welcomed their new President and Vice President yesterday. The Joe Biden inauguration saw some performances by A-listers, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake. Lopez performed a couple of songs until she abruptly added in snippets from her 1999 hit song Lets Get Loud. Twitter couldn't keep calm post this and internet users posted a series of memes on the same. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Posts Enchanting Moment Ahead Of Performing On Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

Jennifer Lopez at the Joe Biden Inauguration

According to a record by Talent Recap, the former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez' songs that she performed at the President's inauguration ceremony were This Land Is Your Land and America, The Beautiful. It was all going well until she randomly yelled Lets Get Loud, in reference to her popular 1999 track of the same name.

Also Read | Joe Biden's Inauguration: From JLo To Justin, Stars Align To Welcome New President

Some of the Twitter users stated that it was the singer 'Ashanti singing backstage' while JLo was performing in front. Jennifer and Ashanti had a bit of a feud that stems from the fact that Ashanti sang some of the samples of songs that ended up being hit records for JLo. This has happened multiple times throughout Ashanti’s career where songs intended for her, were handed off to Lopez. People on Twitter made use of this information and rolled out memes with the Ashanti reference. You can see them here.

Ashanti singing backstage for Jlo's performance

pic.twitter.com/vsEHP4QcW6 — kal (@FallingIntoShak) January 20, 2021

Ashanti backstage during JLo’s performance for the inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dV4M0J3KYv — Who da fork want war???? (@AO_SW19) January 20, 2021

During her performance, Jennifer yelled Let's Get Loud, in reference to her 1999 song, and people thought she is trying to bring back her old song and market it after more than 20 years of its release and also, following her 'Let's Get Loud' moment, JLo made a statement in Spanish which again made Twitter take notice again. A user by the name of Sarah Kaplan shared a picture of her amused cat after JLo's live performance. You can see the memes here.

Also Read | Joe Biden Inauguration: Bomb Threat At US Supreme Court, Washington DC On High Alert

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

The way JLo said “let me sell this 25 year old single real quick” in the middle of her performance. pic.twitter.com/nQ4tYQBvzk — The Broadway Slasher 🎭🔪🏳️‍🌈 (@Sequins4Thought) January 20, 2021

“LETS GET LOUD” girl this is the inauguration. Not your concert. They let her do anything. pic.twitter.com/REb1hmvz9y — DCLYTLM✨ (@ShaTrigga) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as JLo took to Instagram to share pictures from the Inauguration ceremony. She posted pictures with her fiance Alex Rodriguez where the two of them can be seen posing on the stairs in the Capitol. JLo donned a shimmery white outfit and paired it with a beret while A-Rod looked dapped in a black suit. See her Instagram post here.

Also Read | Joe Biden's Inauguration: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Excited To Perform For Special Show

Image Credits: Jennifer Lopez Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.