Jennifer Lopez's 1st Husband Doubts Her & Ben Affleck's Marriage Will Last; 'Jen Loves...'

While fans have been rejoicing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent nuptials, the singer's first husband Ojani Noa doubts their marriage will last. Ojani, who was married to Lopez from 1997-98, mentioned that he's 'not convinced' about the permanence of their relationship, adding that 'this won't last'. According to Ojani, Jennifer will be married 'seven or eight times'.

'Jen loves being in love but...'

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Ojani Noa reacted to his ex's marriage to Ben and mentioned, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last." He continued, "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

Noa maintained that while he's happy for the duo, he takes Jennifer to be someone who'll marry about 7-8 times. "I can’t see her ever settling down with one person," he remarked and added, "She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life."

Noa also weighed on his marriage with the Marry Me hitmaker and mentioned, "We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life."

Jennifer and Ben, who got engaged earlier this year, got married in a little chapel and later surprised fans with various glimpses from the intimate ceremony. The stars dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance last year.

(Image: @bridal.iconic/@jlomovies/Instagram)