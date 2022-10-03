Jennifer Lopez's Ex-bf Recalls Their Romance; Wishes Her For Marriage With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez recently spoke about their relationship, while also addressing the singer's marriage to Ben Affleck. Alex and Jennifer were engaged from March 2019 before parting ways early last year, with the former mentioning he had a 'good experience' with the popstar.

Reacting to Jennifer and Ben Affleck's wedding which happened earlier this year, the retired athlete wished the singer 'very best' for her journey ahead. He also gave a shoutout to Jennifer's 'smart and wonderful' children- twins Emme and Maximilian, 14.

Alex Rodriguez sends best wishes to ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez

In a recent appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Rodriguez said, "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience." Wishing Lopez and her twins, he continued, "I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

Rodriguez and Lopez sparked romance rumours back in 2017, with the former proposing to his ladylove two years later. Amid wedding planning and blending their families, the duo called it quits in March 2021.

Alex has been vocal about their relationship amid Jennifer's highly publicised romance with Affleck. Appearing on The Martha Stewart Podcast earlier this year, he mentioned, "We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do."

Heaping praise on the Dance Again crooner, he added, "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive." Alex concluded by mentioning he has 'no regrets' about dating Lopez.

More on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Lopez and Affleck, who dated back in 2002, got engaged for the second time in April this year. Announcing their engagement in her newsletter at the time, Lopez mentioned, "Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

In July, they got married in Las Vegas, following which their second wedding ceremony happened in Georgia.

(IMAGE: AP)