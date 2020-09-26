Jennifer Lopez's Song To Zayn's Baby Pics; See What Hollywood Celebs Were Upto This Week

From Jennifer Lopez’s new song announcement to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby pictures, many Hollywood celebrities have surely had a busy week on social media. Here are a few top social media posts by Hollywood stars, which grabbed the headlines this week. Read details.

Jennifer Lopez’s new song

Hollywood songstress Jennifer Lopez and Maluma recently teamed up for two new singles, called Pa’ Ti and Lonely, which was released on September 24. Recently, Jennifer Lopez also teased a clip from the song on her Instagram handle, which features the star dancing with Maluma. Take a look at the video here:

Zayn, Gigi welcome a girl

Recently, model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child and soon made the news 'Instagram official'. Zayn shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen holding the newborn's hands. In his caption, Zayn Malik mentioned that the love he feels for his daughter is beyond his understanding. Adding to the same, Malik confessed that he was grateful to know his daughter and was very proud to call her 'his'. Take a look:

Zendaya speaks about her Emmy win

In the recently held virtual Emmy Awards ceremony, Zendaya became the youngest star at 24 to receive an award for her work in Euphoria. Taking to her Instagram handle to speak about the same, Zendaya shared a picture with the award she received and also penned a heartfelt caption with it. In her caption, Zendaya mentioned that she still can’t believe that she won the award. The singer also mentioned that she is feeling love around her. Take a look:

Kylie rejects Kim’s Instagram post:

Recently, Kim Kardashian West shared an unmissable throwback picture with her sisters, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, which features the Kardashians in their younger days. Soon after Kim posted the picture on Instagram, Kylie Jenner rushed to the comment section and asked Kim to delete the picture immediately. Take a look:

Selena shows her kidney transplant scar

Recently, Hollywood singer Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to show her scar from a kidney transplant. In her caption, Gomez confessed that she faced difficulties at first to show her scars. However, the singer added that she now feels confident in who she is and what she went through. Take a look:

(Image credits: Kim Kardashian West Instagram)

