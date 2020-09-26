Anupam Kher To 'observe Social Media Detox' For Some Days; Netizens Have Sweet Grouse

The world of social media is filled with hustle and bustle with a constant flow of news, jokes and other posts. However, amid the laughter, information and entertainment that the medium provides, it also takes up time and becomes a platform for negativity with trolling, particularly for actors. Of late, many celebrities have gone off social media over the negativity or distraction from work, and the latest to do so was Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher takes social media detox

Anupam Kher took to social media to announce that he was ‘observing social media detox’ for the next few days. The actor shared a graphic to state he was ‘temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.’

I am observing #SocialMediaDetox for the next few days ! :) pic.twitter.com/VolezP1Yts — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2020

Netizens had some interesting reactions to the post. While some were happy and some unhappy, a few of them had a very sweet grouse, that they will miss his mother Dulari Kher.

How will I see Dulari aunty ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º — Sheetal Kaul (@Aarohi_sky) September 25, 2020

Dulari Kher is known for her frank and hilarious take on various issues and the videos, titled 'Dulari rocks' often go viral. One of the recent examples was when she had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and he had also responded at that time.

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Kher is also working on the film The Last Show, for which he has headed to Bhopal. Some netizens also felt that his social media detox decision might to focus on the shooting. The movie is set to be the veteran’s 517th film, and also stars Satish Kaushik in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

