Jennifer Lopez's Versace Dress Gets Plagiarized By Fashion Nova; Luxury House Sues

Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress was recently copied by an online brand named Fashion Nova. It has been a common norm for local companies to take up dresses designed and produced by luxurious brands and sell them at a cheap price. The company named Fashion Nova had copied a green tropical Versace dress which was donned Jennifer Lopez and had grabbed a lot of attention for the style and design.

Versace slaps a lawsuit on Fashion Nova over Jennifer Lopez dress

Jennifer Lopez is an international star who is loved for her fashionable outfits. The pop star had taken the internet by storm when she was seen wearing a green tropical sheer dress which was made under the tag of Versace. The dress was a two-piece costume with a belly-high slit and extremely deep neckline. The dress was a replica of what the pop star was wearing at the Grammy Awards in 2000. The dress was copied by a brand named Fashion Nova who was selling the dress online with the name “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”. The dress was being sold at the rate of $69.99 USD. It was available for sale till Tuesday. However, at the moment, the dress is being displayed with the tag ‘sold-out’. Versace has reportedly made an announcement about slapping a lawsuit on Fashion Nova for plagiarism. According to a leading daily, the luxury brand had earlier warned Fashion Nova about the plagiarism issue but that had not led to any action from the online site.

Read Jennifer Lopez To Receive Spotlight Award For 'Hustlers' At Film Festival]

Also read Jennifer Lopez: Five Times She Gave Her Fans Some Major Fitness Goals

Jennifer Lopez’s dress that got the internet talking

Jennifer Lopez had posted a range of pictures of the sheer two-piece on her official Instagram handle. The dress was absolutely loved by the fashion critics. Many versions of this dress were made just for the international pop star after the original in 2000. Have a look at the pictures here.

Read Jennifer Lopez Revealed That She Worked On Hustlers For Free

Also read 'Saturday Night Live': Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson To Host Dec Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.