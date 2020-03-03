Jennifer Lopez's Hardest Times In Her Life That Made Her What She Is Today

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most renowned actors and music artists in Hollywood. She has earned her success and is often praised by her fans for her excellent journey. However, Jennifer's success has not been easy; she has struggled and faced many issues in her life. The struggles made her what she is today. Take a look at some of the hardest times in Jennifer Lopez's life.

Jennifer's relationships: Her hardest emotional times in life

Jennifer Lopez said in an interview that the lowest time in her life was her divorce with Marc Anthony. Jennifer met Anthony on the show The Capeman. Anthony and Jennifer started making music together and in the process, they became good friends. However, she was married to Ojani Noa even before she met Marc Anthony.

In the year 1998, Jennifer and Ojani Noa divorced each other because their relationship did not work out that well. After a few months, she met Cris Judd and they both got married in 2001. They both were happy but in 2003 things did not work out well for them and they divorced each other.

During this time, she was still friends with Marc Anthony who used to support her during her bad times. The very next year, Jennifer got married to Marc Anthony and both had twins named Max and Emme. Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony split after 10 years of their marriage.

After Jennifer spilt, she was not able to handle her mental pressure. She learned to meditate and did therapy. She also mentioned that she used to read Louise Hay’s books. She started surrounding herself with older people and she learned a lot of things from them.

Later in 2017, she met MLB star Alex Rodriguez and they both are engaged currently. Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez are planning to marry sometime in the future. Jennifer Lopez also mentioned that she is living her best life with Alex Rodriguez.

