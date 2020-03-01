Jennifer Lopez's Lesser Known Songs That Many Fans Might Not Remember

Jennifer Lopez is one of the renowned singers in Hollywood. She is known for her amazing vocals that have impressed the audience ever since she made her debut in 1999 with If You Had My Love. Many people know about her famous songs but only quite a few have an idea about her lesser-known songs. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez lesser-known songs.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl 54 Show Slammed For 'explicit Content': Report

Jennifer Lopez's lesser-known songs

Take Care

Take Care is from her album LOVE?. The song was produced by Tricky Stewart. Even though the album LOVE? was a super hit, Jennifer's song Take Care did not gain much popularity among the audience.

Jennifer Lopez album 'Love?' was the 37th best-selling album worldwide of 2011, with sales of 1,063,000 copies pic.twitter.com/IlFFE7TB7k — Jennifer Lopez Today (@JLoToday) May 29, 2015

ALSO READ | Hilarious Jennifer Lopez Memes That Will Brighten Up Your Mood!

Stay Together

The song is from her album Brave. The audio has received over 19 thousand views on YouTube. The song received positive reviews but did not manage to gain popularity.

• Brave - Jennifer Lopez



1. Mile in These Shoes

2. Stay Together

3. Be Mine pic.twitter.com/oI7V1cR1Rv — Victor (@Kellebrity) July 24, 2019

ALSO READ | 'World Of Dance': Best Performances On The 'I'm Into You' Singer Jennifer Lopez's Show

Emotions

The song is from her album A.K.A. The singer also released a teaser of the song on her YouTube channel. The song is produced by SAK PASE & Cory Rooney.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Stint As A Judge On Various Reality Shows Gets Widely Appreciated

I Got U

The song I Got U is from her album Rebirth that released on February 23, 2005. The song was written by Fred Jerkins III, LaShawn Daniels, Aaron Pearce, Delisha Thomas & Rodney Jerkins. The lyrics of the song describe a romantic relationship.

Around this time in 2005 @jlo dropped the #rebirth album. Not only was Get Right born ( with one of the best videos ) the album was so well produced with a great collection of songs. I personally feel it didn’t get the recognition it deserved, BUT that being said to us fans it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Aioon86lj — CHARLIE KING (@CharlieKing85) March 5, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.