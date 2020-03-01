The Debate
Jennifer Lopez's Lesser Known Songs That Many Fans Might Not Remember

Bollywood News

Jennifer Lopez has entertained the audience with her soulful voice. She has sung multiple songs. Read more to know about Jennifer Lopez's lesser-known songs.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is one of the renowned singers in Hollywood. She is known for her amazing vocals that have impressed the audience ever since she made her debut in 1999 with If You Had My Love. Many people know about her famous songs but only quite a few have an idea about her lesser-known songs. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez lesser-known songs.

Jennifer Lopez's lesser-known songs

Take Care

Take Care is from her album LOVE?. The song was produced by Tricky Stewart. Even though the album LOVE? was a super hit, Jennifer's song Take Care did not gain much popularity among the audience. 

Stay Together

The song is from her album Brave. The audio has received over 19 thousand views on YouTube. The song received positive reviews but did not manage to gain popularity.

Emotions

The song is from her album A.K.A. The singer also released a teaser of the song on her YouTube channel. The song is produced by SAK PASE & Cory Rooney. 

I Got U

The song I Got U is from her album Rebirth that released on February 23, 2005. The song was written by Fred Jerkins III, LaShawn Daniels, Aaron Pearce, Delisha Thomas & Rodney Jerkins. The lyrics of the song describe a romantic relationship.

 

 

 

