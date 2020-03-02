Jennifer Lopez's Song Lyrics To Use As Captions For One's Instagram Posts

Jennifer Lopez is a gorgeous, internationally acclaimed pop star. Her lyrics always give fans a burst of inspiration in any situation. With her every song, it feels like JLo has created a line for every possible mood and feeling. It has been six years since she released her last album. However, the singer has shared quite a few singles and collaborations in recent times. Here are some of the lyrics from Jennifer Lopez's songs that are perfect for Instagram captions.

Jennifer Lopez quotes for Instagram captions

'On The 6'

"I've been so caught up in the thought of me and you, even though I love someone else, I know my heart belongs to you." — from "Should've Never"

"Would've given anything to be your one and only." — from "Too Late"

"Like the stars above, I'm gonna shine, anything I want will be mine." — from "Feelin' So Good"

'J.Lo'

"Just take it from me, it's gonna be alright, so let's go out tonight and we can leave all our cares behind." — from "Dance With Me"

"I'm real, what you get is what you see." — from "I'm Real"

"I'd live a thousand lives, each one with you right by my side." — from "Ain't It Funny"

"Would you mind if I took the time to get to know you" — from "Loving You"

'Como Ama una Mujer'

"I want to wake up with you every sunrise." — from "Te Voy A Querer"

"Sometimes, I think you appeared to show me that love exists." — from "Tu"

'Brave'

"It just ain't enough days in a week, weeks in a month, months in a year, how can I make it clear, I wanna be with you." — from "Forever"

"Here's the thing, I was minding my own business doin' what I do, I wasn't trying to look for anything, all of a sudden couldn't take my eyes off you." — from "Do It Well"

'Love?'

"Back to the beginning, now round two, try my luck with something new" — from "One Love."

'A.K.A'

"I wish you were my first love 'cause if you were first, baby there would have been no second, third or fourth love." — from "First Love"

"Your body is heaven and it feels like home." — from "Never Satisfied"

"You say that you gon' take my heart babe, but I don't believe in fairy tales." — from "Emotions"

