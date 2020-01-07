Jeremy Renner Birthday: Best Movies Of The Talented Actor That Are A Must-watch

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has been on the rise with his performances and getting the deserved recognition. He is an actor, musician, singer, and songwriter. He has appeared in several remarkable films.

Renner was born on January 7, 1971. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about a few films that are a must-watch featuring the actor.

Also Read | Disney+ Hawkeye: What Do We Know About The MCU Hawkeye TV Series?

Jeremy Renner’s best movies

Avengers: Endgame

Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With his appearance in around four movies, the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame is a standout. It tasted his character with friendship, family and being a hero. The movie was a conclusion to Marvel's Infinity Saga. It was acclaimed by the audiences and become the highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

Also Read | Embroiled In Custody Battle, Avenger Jeremy Renner In 'relief' Mode

American Hustler

Directed by David O. Russell, American Hustler is a black comedy crime film. It has a stellar cast of Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Jeremy Renner. A con man, Irving Rosenfeld, along with his partner Sydney Prosser, is forced to work for a wild FBI Agent, Richie DiMaso, who pushes them into a world of Jersey powerbrokers and the Mafia. The film earned several nominations and wins in major awards.

Wind River

The crime-drama-mystery Wind River stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a US Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent, respectively. They try to solve a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. The film was a hit at the box office.

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Gets Accused Of Threatening Ex-wife Sonni Pacheo

Arrival

A linguist works with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecraft appear around the world. The film gained accolades in various big awards. It is based on the 1998 short story Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang. The movie stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker.

The Town

The movie stars Ben Affleck along with Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Titus Welliver, Pete Postlethwaite, and Chris Cooper. It follows a group of Boston bank robbers who set out to get one final score by robbing Fenway Park. The movie was acclaimed by the critics and performances were appreciated.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Has Won The Hollywood Blockbuster Award This Year

The Hurt Locker

The war drama film The Hurt Locker is said to be one of the best films of Jeremey Renner. It also stars Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse, and Guy Pearce. During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.