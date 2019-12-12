Disney+ Hawkeye: What Do We Know About The MCU Hawkeye TV Series?

Even though a lot of Avengers died in the last part of Avengers: Endgame, there were some characters who didn't get as much screen time as others. So Marvel Studios decided to collaborate with Disney+ to release TV series based on different avenger characters. Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Loki, and Hawkeye are all getting their original TV series on Disney+. Earlier all of Netflix’s Marvel shows had 13 episodes in each season but now the Disney+ series will have six-episode in each season. Let's see some of the confirmed news with respect to the Disney+ one of the most awaited TV series showcasing the life of Hawkeye.

Confirmed facts about Disney+ Hawkeye TV series

Jeremy Renner has been confirmed to play the role of Hawkeye in the upcoming Disney+'s TV series in spite of the personal issues and court trials that Jeremy is facing in his real life.

Clint Barton will be training Kate Bishop, who is a young avenger, to become the next Hawkeye after he retires.

Hawkeye will be released in late 2021 as the last of the four TV series planned for the 'phase four' of the MCU. All these series could be seen in Disney+ which is a Disney streaming platform to be launched today on November 12.

The writer Jonathan Igla who earlier wrote for the drama Mad Men, Sorry for Your Loss, Pitch have been roped in to write for the Hawkeye TV series.

Hailee Steinfeld is on the shortlist for the role of Kate Bishop after showing her credibility and acting skills through the movie True Grit and BumbleBee.

Fan theories on Disney+ Hawkeye TV series

According to the Avenger fans all over the world, a funeral service is expected for Black Widow who died saving in the End Game saving the universe. Fans also predict that Clint Barton will die in the series and succumb to his guilt after murdering many people. It is also expected that Ronin's victims will attack him and take their revenge on Clint Barton thus killing the OG Hawkeye. The Avengers' fandom also predicts the formation of young avengers team in the making where each of the Avenger characters will handover their mantle to a young avenger for taking forward the legacy.

