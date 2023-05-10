Jeremy Renner On His First Time In India With Anil Kapoor: He Made Me Feel Like A Local

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner visited India in 2022. He worked with Anil Kapoor for his reality web series Rennervations and shared special moments of their time together on social media. The star, who is currently recovering from an accident, recently opened up about his trip to India, and how Anil Kapoor helped him feel like a local.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Jeremy Renner said that he had not seen Anil Kapoor after the release of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, which was released in 2011. However, upon his arrival, he said, he thought of calling the Mr. India actor. Renner praised Anil Kapoor, saying that he was a “wonderful liaison,” and gave him insights into the culture of India.

“When I came here, it sparked the idea of calling out a friend who might be able to help me excel,” said Renner. He added, “I wanted to take all the help that I could get on this journey. Anil is a wonderful face and name of this culture and of India. In fact, he was a wonderful liaison, giving me a lot of insight, and helping me being a local here”. He also referred to Anil as a friend and expressed his thankfulness.

Jeremy Renner on his trip to India



The Hawkeye actor also shared how he felt about his trip to India. He said that with Rennervations, he could share the memories of his trip to India, and everything he did for the community, with the people in his life. He added that he was “deeply and emotionally affected” in a good way when he was in India. He concluded by saying that he hopes to visit the country soon.



More about Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations

Rennervations was released on April 12, 2023. The mini-series features Jeremy Renner, singer-actress Vanessa Hudgens, Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. In the episode which featured Anil Kapoor, the duo confronted the lack of clean water in the community and repurposed a delivery truck into a water treatment facility that was mobile, and provided clean water to several places. No release date for Rennervations season 2 has yet been announced.