Jeremy Renner Shares Update About His Recovery After Snow Plough Accident

Jeremy Renner, who met with a fatal snow plough accident earlier this year, has shared a recovery update on his Instagram handle. In the video, the Hawkeye star was busy working out. Sharing the video, he wrote, "UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive."

"The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warm up to press on ( don’t tell my PT)," Renner added. The Avengers star had sustained serious injuries while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno in January.

Jeremy Renner's accident and recovery

In January, The Avengers star suffered serious injuries while ploughing snow at his residence in the US. After the accident, Renner was airlifted to the Renown Regional Hospital. He spent over two weeks in the hospital. In his first Insta post after the accident, Jeremy shared a picture of himself, and captioned it as: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." However, he has been on the road to recovery. In various interviews after the accident, Renner detailed how his life flashed before his eyes. He also made other candid revelations about his injuries, his time under treatment and his will to fight back and live.

Jeremy Renner's projects

Meanwhile, Renner is currently seen on Rennervations, an American documentary series focussing on rebuilding vehicles to serve the community. He shared many posts related to it on social media. The documentary also features Anil Kapoor in an episode shot in Alwar, Rajasthan. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Jeremy Renner is known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has essayed the character in films like The Avengers, Thor, Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow and many more. Renner's Mayor of Kingstown is also live on OTT.