Rennervations Premiere: Jeremy Renner Back On The Red Carpet After Snow Plough Accident

Jeremy Renner is gearing up for the release of his docu-series, Rennervations. The actor made his first red carpet appearance since his snowplough accident for the premiere of the series. Jeremy, who looked suave in a blue suit, walked the red carpet with the help of a cane. He was accompanied by his family for the Rennervations premiere.

Jeremy Renner and family at Rennervations premiere

As soon as videos of him arriving at the premiere surfaced, fans of the actor lauded his determination and courage. Before the movie screening, the Hawkeye actor walked the red carpet and spoke to the reporters present. As per Deadline, the media was requested not to ask any questions regarding the actor’s health.

Jeremy Renner family was on hand to support him at the premiere of #Rennervations pic.twitter.com/o2Fbrm2K8M — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) April 12, 2023

Jeremy Renner accident

For the unversed, Jeremy was seen walking with a can because he got into a major snowplough accident on New Year, earlier this year. He was crushed under a 14,000-lb (seven-ton) vehicle while helping his nephew with another vehicle stuck in the slow. The actor revealed that the accident left him with ‘30 plus broken bones’ and had to spend many days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Since the accident, Rennervations premiere is the actor's first work-related public appearance.

Anil Kapoor and Rennervations' India connection

Rennervations is an upcoming mini-series that will stream from April 12. Hailed as Jeremy’s passion project, the series will show the actor giving back to the communities in need. In its India chapter, Jeremy Renner will be joined by Anil Kapoor. The duo will set out to provide clean drinking water to people in Rajasthan. The actor shared several pictures from his time in India.

Rennervations marks the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner. The actors also starred in the 2011 movie Mission Impossible. However, they did not share a scene together in the film. In his recent tweet, Anil Kapoor praised his co-star by saying that Jeremy Renner is the toughest Avenger, referring to his Hawkeye character in the Marvel movies.