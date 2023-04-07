Anil Kapoor Shares Photo With Jeremy Renner From Rennervations Shoot

Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner will reunite after the 2011 movie Mission Impossible in Rennervations. Though the actors did not feature together in the movie back then, they will share the screen in the upcoming series Rennervations, which streams from April 12. Anil shared some photos with the cast and crew members of the series. In the photo, Jeremy and Anil could be seen posing with each other

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star recently took to Instagram to share a picture with Jeremy. He captioned the post, “We are one heck of a team - bringing clean water to a community in New Delhi. #Rennervations…” The actor had also shared a trailer of the series previously.

Celebs React to Anil Kapoor’s Post

As soon as Anil Kapoor shared the photos, fans and friends of the actor showered their good wishes and compliments on the post. His wife, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Faaaaaaabbb." Fans of Anil Kapoor commented, “Jhakaaass🙌❤️❤️❤️”, “Hawkeye ke sath Mr.India ... awesome.” and “Imagine Anil sir in MCU.” Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share her father’s post and wrote “This is so amazing.”

(picture: @sonamkapoor/instagram)



About Rennervations

Rennervations is an upcoming mini-series streaming from April 12. The series is created by Zach Merck and features Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastian Yatra with Jeremy Renner. Sharing clips from the series, Anil wrote, “My friend, @jeremyrenner, combines his passion for giving back to communities with his love of construction and he asked me to help out! #Rennervations is to @DisneyPlus, April 12!”

About Jeremy Renner’s Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner got into a major accident on New Year, earlier this year. He was crushed under a 14,000-lb (seven-ton) vehicle while he was helping his nephew in pulling another vehicle out of the snow. After the accident, the actor sustained ‘30 plus broken bones’ and was admitted to the intensive care unit for several days.

His well-wishers wished him a speedy recovery. He is currently recuperating.