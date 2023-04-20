Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava Inspires Him With Inspirational Notes, Shares Photos

Jeremy Renner, who is still recovering from his snow plow accident, dropped some photos of the post-it notes left by his daughter named Ava. The Avenger actor shared how his 10-year-old helped him with his recovery and how she motivated him to work out by leaving behind inspirational notes throughout the gym and the house. Jeremy shared a glimpse of how Ava placed the notes in his home gym on his social media handles.

The Hawkeye actor shared a picture of the first post-it note on a mirror in his home gym that read "Hi Beautiful." Alongside that note, the actor wrote, "My daughter inspires Me, What inspires you." Ava left another piece of note on one of his gym equipment and it read, "Just keep running just keep running." Renner wrote beside the note, "She leaves me post it notes all over to keep me going." Jeremy also shared a video on his Instagram story that showed him lifting weights. This showcased his progress after the terrible accident.

Soon after Jeremy Renner posted a video of Ava's post-it note from his home gym, several fans took to the comments to post their reaction. A fan wrote, "I dunno. The weight room looks like it could use some help from @TheRock. If there's anyone who knows how to keep a training program focused. Besides, you might get a cool tattoo out of it. Been a fan from the beginning. Nothing but positive vibes for you and your family. You're not a good guy. You're the best guy." The Avenger actor had captioned the video, "Sneaky Post-it notes by my daughter ! #inspiration." Check the post and photos below:

About Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner was reportedly crushed by a snowplow while he was trying to help his nephew move their vehicle stuck in snow at Lake Tahoe in California. The Rennervations star was airlifted to Reno in Nevada and had a surgery there. However, he has been recovering well and made several public appearances since then.