Jeremy Renner To Make First Public Appearance Since Accident At Rennervations Premiere

Actor Jeremy Renner is making his first public appearance after suffering the snowplow accident. The Mayor of Kingstown actor will appear at the premiere of his Disney Plus series, Rennervations. Renner had sustained major injuries during the New Year’s Day accident, breaking around 30 bones in his body.

Renner will be appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of the series, which will take place on April 11. While speaking on the series after the premiere date was announced, Renner said that he had been on “this journey” to create vehicles that serve the needs of communities and their specific problems. He added that the show is a means of combining his passion for helping communities while giving the innovative idea more exposure. The Avengers star also credited the show for being "a driving force" in his recovery.

“But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that’s what this show does,” said the Avengers: Endgame star. He added, “This is one of my biggest passions, and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

More on Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner was crushed under a 14,000-pound PistonBully. The Hurt Locker actor had used the PistonBully to retrieve a car that was stuck in the snow. After the actor brought back the car successfully, the PistonBully started to roll and Renner got into the accident while trying to take control of the vehicle. The Avengers star has undergone continuous recovery and therapy after the accident.

Recently, he shared a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. He captioned the post, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” Renner’s Rennervations will also feature celebrity appearances from Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, MCU star Anthony Mackie, singer-actor Vanessa Hudgens and Reggaeton artist Sebastián Yatra.