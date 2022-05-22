Jeremy Renner To Star In New Biopic Based On The 2016 US Opioid Epidemic; Details Inside

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner was last seen portraying the role of Clint Barton in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. After leaving everyone in awe of his superhero character, the actor is now set to star as a journalist in an upcoming film based on the 2016 US Opioid Epidemic. The forthcoming biopic will reportedly follow the story of an investigative journalist, who helped in exposing the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma's role in the incident.

As per Deadline, the Wind River star will portray Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Armstrong in the upcoming biopic, which is being sold in the Cannes Market by Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios. The upcoming film on the journalist is set to be written and helmed by the filmmaker duo Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, known for Beneath The Harvest Sky and Queenpins. the film is being bankrolled by Julie Yorn and Patrick Walmsley, while David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari will executive produce.

More about the 2016 US Opioid Epidemic

After a four-year long investigation, David Armstrong helped in exposing the people behind the role in the rampant spread of OxyContin, the highly addictive painkiller. The investigative journalist discovered that the Sackler family supported Purdue's concealment of the addiction risks of the drug OxyContin, due to whose release, over two thousand American lost their lives. Overdose of the medicine was the cause of the deaths of the masses. The upcoming biopic will follow how the Sackler family made tens of billions of dollars and tried to escape from the responsibility of the Opioid crisis.

As per the leading daily, filmmaker Gaudet Pullapilly talked about the project and said, "The real David Armstrong is a man of utmost integrity. We could not be more thrilled to have Jeremy on board to infuse that same integrity into his portrayal of David. We’re excited to work with such a great team to bring this story to a global audience."

Jeremy Renner pens a heartfelt note for India

Jeremy Renner was last seen shooting for an upcoming film Rennervations alongside Anil Kapoor. The actor was filming in the Alwar district of Rajasthan and seemingly had a great time in the country. Soon after he left India, the actor shared a picture of himself driving a truck along with a heartfelt note. Sharing the photo, he thanked the Indian crew of the film for their hard work. He wrote, "Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing."

