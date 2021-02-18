Jesse Plemons Reunites With Martin Scorsese For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

Killers of The Flower Moon cast has veteran actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is being directed by Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese. Now, a well-known actor has boarded the much-anticipated project.

Jesse Plemons joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro in Apple’s Killers of The Flower Moon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy Award nominee and SAG Award-winner Jesse Plemons has been added to Killers of The Flower Moon cast. He will be seen playing the lead FBI agent investigating the murders. Plemons has joined Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone for the project.

Jesse Plemons’ character was first said to be portrayed by DiCaprio. However, there were changes in the script and Leo was keen on playing the darker character of Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a powerful local rancher, essayed by Robert DeNiro. Burkhart will be torn between love and the evil machinations of his uncle. Lily Gladston plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman married to Ernest.

Jesse Plemons was also offered a major role in Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller. But he denied the part to appear in Martin Scorsese's next. The actor hoped to do both but ultimately the scheduling did not worked out. Peele’s movie is to shoot early summer while Killers of The Flower Moon shoots from May to late summer.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Argued For Rewrites On Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'?

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Adds Lily Gladstone To The Cast

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro To Star In Martin Scorsese's Next

Killers of The Flower Moon marks Jesse Plemons and Martin Scorsese’s second collaboration. They first ventured together in the Netflix film The Irishman. Plemons played Chuckie O’Brien, a supporting role in the movie featuring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci as leads. Now, the actor would be seen portraying a more pivotal character in Scorsese’s next.

Jesse Plemons was recently seen as an FBI agent, Roy Mitchell, in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is known for his performances in projects like Breaking Bad, Fargo, The Master, Bridges of Spies, The Post, Game Night, Vice, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and more. The actor’s upcoming film’s includes Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Antlers, and The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dust.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Acquired By Apple

Killers of The Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book of 2007 with the same name. It tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to investigate the case.

Martin Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions. The film's release date is not announced yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.