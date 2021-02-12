Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Adds Lily Gladstone To The Cast

Killers of the Flower Moon is an upcoming film directed by Academy Award-winner Martin Scorsese. It features veteran actor Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles. Now, a new member has joined the cast of the high-profile Apple+ original movie.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro To Star In Martin Scorsese's Next

Lily Gladstone joins 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by Martin Scorsese

Deadline has recently reported that Lily Gladstone is set to star in Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon helmed by Martin Scorsese. She will be joining Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio and two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro. Gladstone will portray Mollie Burkhart in the movie. She is an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro).

Lily Gladstone shared her excitement about being a part of the project. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a picture of the character she is going to play in Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor wrote that she is "beyond grateful" for joining the "LEGENDARY cast" of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film. Check out a snip of her post below.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Acquired By Apple

Lily Gladstone made her big-screen acting debut in 2012 with French drama Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian. She then appeared in Winter in the Blood in 2013. Her breakout role came from Certain Women (2016) written and directed by Kelly Reichardt, in which she played The Rancher and earned several accolades. She was seen in Buster’s Mal Heart (2016) starring Rami Malek and Walking Out (2017). Gladstone’s latest project was the acclaimed drama movie, First Cow (2019), helmed by Kelly Reichardt.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book of 2007 with the same name. It tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to investigate the case.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Argued For Rewrites On Martin Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'?

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep & Timothee Chalamet Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast

Killers of the Flower Moon was first bought by Paramount Pictures. However, as the production budget went over $200 million, the company sold the rights to Apple Studios, who will now finance the project. Paramount is attached as a worldwide distributor. Martin Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Appian Way Productions. The release date is not announced yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.