Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro To Star In Martin Scorsese's Next

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are among two the biggest names in Hollywood and many look up to them. Martin Scorsese is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in the industry. Now, the trio is said to be working on a film together, read to know more.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s next

In a recent event, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he will be working with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Onstage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2020, DiCaprio was presenting the Life Achievement Award to De Niro. The casting has been rumoured earlier, but it is now onstage when DiCaprio confirmed the news and revealed it official for the first time.

Both, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have collaborated with Martin Scorsese several times, individually. They both have appeared in Scorsese’s short film The Audition, playing fictionalised versions of themselves. However, this will mark the first time ever when the three will work together in a long feature film together.

Killing of the Flower Moon is said to be based on David Grann’s best-selling nonfiction book of 2007, with the same name. It tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders when several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murders lead the then-newly formed FBI to the state to investigate.

Robert De Niro has worked with Martin Scorsese in around nine films. This includes Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Cape Fear and Goodfellas. Their recent collaboration, The Irishman, also starring Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, received immense appreciation. Leonardo DiCaprio starred in several of Martin Scorsese’s films. Their notable work together are Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. All of them were praised by critics and the audiences.

The trio, De Niro, DiCaprio and Scorsese have all been awards-season fixtures this year. De Niro and Scorsese for their film, The Irishman and DiCaprio for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Both the movies have received 10 nominations each in the upcoming Oscars 2020.

