Renee Gracie Storms The Internet By Sporting Tiger King Styled Nightwear In Latest Post

Former Australian V8 Supercars racer Renee Gracie made headlines after it emerged that she was entering the adult film industry. The 25-year-old switched careers to end her family's financial struggle and has been subsequently minting money via the Renee Gracie Onlyfans account. Australia's first-ever full-time female Supercars driver has again taken the internet by storm, this time by posting a sultry picture of her in a Tiger King styled outfit on the Renee Gracie Instagram account.

Renee Gracie Instagram: Former Australian race driver rocks the Tiger King styled outfit

Many Renee Gracie Instagram followers were in for a treat on Tuesday, when the former race car driver showed off her new Tiger King styled outfit. In the caption, the 25-year-old made reference to Joe Exotic, the man on who the Netflix documentary is based on. Tiger King is true-crime miniseries based on the life of former zoo operator and convicted felon Joe Exotic and released in April and is one of Netflix's most successful releases to date.

Renee Gracie career: Racer-turned-adult Film Star hits out at Indian fans

Renee Gracie is raking in tens of thousands of dollars a month thanks to her OnlyFans account, where followers pay a monthly subscription of $12.95 to see adult photos and videos of the former driver. While life as an adult film star has been good to the 25-year-old as far as finances are concerned, she did have her fair share of problems and blasted her Indian followers for stealing images from the Renee Gracie OnlyFans account.

The 25-year-old claimed that she doesn't like Indians anymore and asked her Indian followers to get off her page. Renee Gracie threatened to sue anyone who stole her images and added that nobody is allowed to share any of her Renee Gracie OnlyFans photos anywhere without permission.

Renee Gracie OnlyFans: Renee Gracie career

Renee Gracie became the first-female fulltime Australian race car driver when she made her debut in 2015. She partnered with Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro in her debut season, with her best finish being 12th place. In her final Super2 season, the Australian managed to secure a top-10 finish only once in her 17 races. According to reports from The Telegraph, Renee Gracie earns a reported $90,650 and is on course to make over $1 million this year after switching to the adult film industry.

The Renee Gracie Instagram page has over 661,000 followers. The former V8 supercar driver claimed she earns up to $25,000 (approx ₹18.8 lakh) per week by selling fans photos and videos of herself. According to reports from Walikali, the Renee Gracie net worth is an estimated $4 million as of 2020 (though unverified).

(Image Credit: Renee Gracie Instagram)