Joel Schumacher Passes Away: Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Popular American filmmaker Joel Schumacher has passed away at the age of 80. The cause of his death is reported to be cancer, which he fought for a year. The director has made acclaimed movies from the 90s like St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys and more. Hollywood celebs Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith, Patrick Wilson and others paid their tribute to Schumacher. Read to know more.

Celebrities pay tribute to Joel Schumacher

Corey Feldman was among the first people to confirm the demise of Joel Schumacher. The actor revealed how the filmmaker tried to stop him from getting addicted to drugs. He mentioned that Joel kept sending him supportive messages. Feldman was seen in The Lost Boy as Edgar Frog.

IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS 2DAY I MUST ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF A LEGENDARY DIRECTOR, A FRIEND, AN INFLUENCE, & A SUPPORTER #RIPJOELSCHUMACHER Joel Schumacher Dead: 'Batman and Robin,' 'St. Elmo's Fire,' 'Flatliners' Director Was 80 | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/GXL56B8KDc — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

PLEASE TAKE CARE OF OUR DUDE UP THERE IN HEAVEN! MAYBE NOW U CAN START TALKIN 2 #COREYHAIM ABOUT ALL THE THINGS WE CAN CREATE ONCE WE ALL MEET AGAIN IN ETERNITY! GOD BLESS U MY FRIEND! YOUR ART WILL LIVE ON IN INFAMY! #RIPJOELSCHUMACHER #THELOSTBOYS #BATMANFOREVER #FLATLINERS — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 22, 2020

Kiefer Sutherland mourns the loss of Joel Schumacher as he penned down a long message. The two worked together in films like The Lost Boys, Flatliners, A Time To Kill and Phonebooth. The actor mentioned that the filmmaker gave him opportunities and lifelong lessons. He stated that Joel’s mark on modern culture and movies will live forever.

Jim Carrey shared a picture with Joel Schumacher as he expresses his grief on the demise of Joel Schumacher. He mentioned that the late director saw deeper things in him than most and lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. Jim stated that he is grateful to have had a friend like Joel.

Jim Carrey appeared in two films helmed by Joel Schumacher. The actor first played Edward Nygma / The Riddler in Batman Forever (1995). He was later seen as the lead in Schumacher’s 2007 film The Number 23.

Joel Schumacher has passed away. He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend. pic.twitter.com/7kOeJ96rL8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 22, 2020

Patrick Wilson tweeted that the demise of Joel Schumacher breaks his heart. The actor trusted his time with the filmmaker. He recalled their time together laughing, sharing wisdom and karaoke. Wilson mentioned that Schumacher started the careers of too many people to name. Patrick worked with Joel in his 2004’s musical drama film, The Phantom of the Opera. The actor also shared an old photo of Joel on his Instagram handle.

This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé. Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/CkTBLve6Ie — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) June 22, 2020

Comedian Kevin Smith paid tribute to late Joel Schumacher on Twitter. He mentioned that he met the filmmaker on the set of Batman and Robin and Joel could not have been nicer or more hospitable to him. Kevin stated that he loves Joel’s St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless.

RIP, Joel Schumacher. I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless. https://t.co/lqs14WPhTm — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 22, 2020

Some more tributes by celebs

#JoelSchumacher was the funniest, chicest, most hilarious director I ever worked with. Once,on set,an actress was complaining about me within earshot; how I was dreadfully over the top (I was)Joel barely looked up from his NYT+said “Oh Honey,no one ever paid to see under the top” — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 23, 2020

I’m so saddened by the passing of one of my dearest friends and confidantes, Joel Schumacher. He was sharp, whip smart, witty and wise. He was kind and always had the best advice. He was my favorite dinner guest and someone I love deeply. RIP pic.twitter.com/D6Jz98Fz90 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 22, 2020

RIP Joel Schumacher. I love St Elmo’s Fire. He was a (very) outspoken gay director before that was cool and his movies are a throwback to a time when Hollywood made something other than bloated action films or Oscar bait homework assignments. RIP Joel. I’m glad you had fun. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 22, 2020

Joel Schumacher had a hell of a run. Costumes on The Last Of Sheila & Sleeper. Writer of Car Wash & The Wiz. Director of iconic 80's 90's pop hits; St Elmo's Fire, Lost Boys, Flatliners, way too many other smashes to fit here plus the prescient Fallling Down. RIP Sir. Good work! pic.twitter.com/09ASEUJ6WS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 22, 2020

I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 22, 2020

Joel Schumacher made his feature film directorial debut in 1981 with The Incredible Shrinking Woman. His popular works include St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Batman Forever, A Time to Kill, Batman & Robin, Flawless, Phone Booth and more. He served as a costume designer in The Last of Sheila, Sleeper and others. Schumacher’s last venture as a film director is Trespass in 2011.

