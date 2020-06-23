Last Updated:

Joel Schumacher Passes Away: Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Joel Schumacher passed away at the age of 80 on Monday in New York, U.S. Jim Carrey, Kiefer Sutherland and other celebs paid tribute to the filmmaker.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Joel Schumacher passes away

Popular American filmmaker Joel Schumacher has passed away at the age of 80. The cause of his death is reported to be cancer, which he fought for a year. The director has made acclaimed movies from the 90s like St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys and more. Hollywood celebs Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith, Patrick Wilson and others paid their tribute to Schumacher. Read to know more.

Also Read | Joel Schumacher, Director Of 'The Lost Boys' And 'Batman' Movies, Passes Away At 80

Celebrities pay tribute to Joel Schumacher

Corey Feldman was among the first people to confirm the demise of Joel Schumacher. The actor revealed how the filmmaker tried to stop him from getting addicted to drugs. He mentioned that Joel kept sending him supportive messages. Feldman was seen in The Lost Boy as Edgar Frog.

Kiefer Sutherland mourns the loss of Joel Schumacher as he penned down a long message. The two worked together in films like The Lost Boys, Flatliners, A Time To Kill and Phonebooth. The actor mentioned that the filmmaker gave him opportunities and lifelong lessons. He stated that Joel’s mark on modern culture and movies will live forever.

Also Read | 'Modern Family' Star Fred Willard Died Of Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Jim Carrey shared a picture with Joel Schumacher as he expresses his grief on the demise of Joel Schumacher. He mentioned that the late director saw deeper things in him than most and lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. Jim stated that he is grateful to have had a friend like Joel.

Jim Carrey appeared in two films helmed by Joel Schumacher. The actor first played Edward Nygma / The Riddler in Batman Forever (1995). He was later seen as the lead in Schumacher’s 2007 film The Number 23.

Patrick Wilson tweeted that the demise of Joel Schumacher breaks his heart. The actor trusted his time with the filmmaker. He recalled their time together laughing, sharing wisdom and karaoke. Wilson mentioned that Schumacher started the careers of too many people to name. Patrick worked with Joel in his 2004’s musical drama film, The Phantom of the Opera. The actor also shared an old photo of Joel on his Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patrick Wilson (@thereelpatrickwilson) on

Comedian Kevin Smith paid tribute to late Joel Schumacher on Twitter. He mentioned that he met the filmmaker on the set of Batman and Robin and Joel could not have been nicer or more hospitable to him. Kevin stated that he loves Joel’s St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless.

Also Read | 'Child's Play' Co-writer & Co-creator Of 'Chucky' John Lafia Commits Suicide

Some more tributes by celebs

Also Read | Troy Sneed, Grammy-nominated Gospel Singer Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Joel Schumacher made his feature film directorial debut in 1981 with The Incredible Shrinking Woman. His popular works include St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Batman Forever, A Time to Kill, Batman & Robin, Flawless, Phone Booth and more. He served as a costume designer in The Last of Sheila, Sleeper and others. Schumacher’s last venture as a film director is Trespass in 2011.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all