Jim Carrey Explains Why He's Stepping Away From Acting; 'Want To Be Frighteningly Normal'

Jim Carrey's recent revelation about retiring from acting has sent all his fans in a state of shock. After dropping the news, the Bruce Almighty star is opening up about his decision, stating that he hasn't paid heed to more important things in his life as he remained extremely busy all this while.

At the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles, Carrey spoke to ET and addressed that there are a plethora of things he's waiting to catch up on after he pauses his acting stint. Carrey initially joked, "I gotta get out of here before I slap someone," as a reference to the Will Smith-Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022. He then added, "Honestly, I feel like there are so many things because I've been so busy for so long, important things that I've ignored".

Jim Carrey opens up about stepping away from acting after Sonic 2

Citing examples of the things he's waiting to do, Jim added, "Like, there's 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on. And there's painting. I do paint. I'm gonna be putting out NFTs. I'll announce that on Twitter soon. And that's kinda fun for me still." Detailing his decision further, the actor mentioned that he will strive for 'un-exceptionalism', and added, "I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing."

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey's Sonic 2 will see him reprise his role as the villain Dr Robotnik, who comes together with Idris Elba's Knuckles to grab hold of the emerald that contains the power to destroy the whole civilisation. Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, it stars Ben Schwartz voicing the eponymous character alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and others. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit the US theatres on April 8, 2022.

