Jim Carrey Says He Has Mixed Emotions About Paul Dano’s Riddler In 2022 Film 'The Batman'

Jim Carrey is among the prominent Hollywood superstars who have earned a massive fan following for their stunning performances on screen. With the release of Robert Pattinson's film, The Batman, Jim Carrey recently went down memory lane and talked about his role as The Riddler in 1995 Joel Schumacher’s superhero movie, Batman Forever and revealed how he had mixed emotions ahead of watching The Batman.

Jim Carrey played the role of Edward Nygma/The Riddler in the film Batman Forever, directed by Joel Schumacher. It was a standalone sequel to Batman Returns featuring Val Kilmer and replacing Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Here's all you need to know about what Jim Carrey has to say about the recently released The Batman.

Jim Carrey sheds light on watching The Riddler in The Batman 2022

According to Unilad, Jim Carrey opened up about the film, The batman and revealed that he had mixed emotions about watching the film. He even stated that it is a dark version and added how he was yet to watch the film. He said, “I’ve not seen it. It’s a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it. To each his own and all that. I love [Paul Dano] as an actor; he’s a tremendous actor."

Stating further about how Paul Dano's Riddler influences his victims, he stated that though some might adopt the method, he has a conscience about what he chooses. He even shed light on how much that worries him. “I do worry. There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there might adopt that method…I do have a conscience about the things I choose…I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my kind of thing…it’s very well done; those movies are very well done,” he explained.

Stating examples of how he chose his characters, he mentioned how his villainous character in Sonic the Hedgehog had cartoon bombs due to which no one gets hurt as compared to Paul Dano's larger-than-life personalities. He added, "I do have a conscience about the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs, and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticise it, but it’s not my kind of thing… it’s very well done; those movies are very well done."

Jim Carrey's movies

The actor was last seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog and is currently gearing up for the sequel to the film titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is slated to have a theatrical release in the United States on 8 April 2022.

Image: AP/A Still from The Batman