Jim Carrey Reveals He Will Consider Returning For 'Ace Ventura 3' Under THIS Condition

Jim Carrey's recent revelation about retiring from acting has sent all his fans in a state of shock. After dropping the news, the Bruce Almighty star recently shed light on whether he will be returning for his popular movie series, Ace Ventura. He even revealed one condition on which he might be interested in returning to the project post the announcement of the Ace Ventura 3.

At the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles, Jim Carrey spoke to ET and addressed that there are a plethora of things he's waiting to catch up on after he pauses his acting stint. Carrey initially joked, "I gotta get out of here before I slap someone," as a reference to the Will Smith-Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022. He then added, "Honestly, I feel like there are so many things because I've been so busy for so long, important things that I've ignored".

Will Jim Carrey return to Ace Ventura 3? here's all you need to know

In a recent interaction with E! News Daily Pop, while Jim Carrey shut down all the future prospects of reprising his roles in the films, he opened up about considering returning for Ace Ventura 3 with one condition. Revealing the same, he mentioned that if the popular filmmaker, Christopher Nolan came up to him and proposed to make Ace Ventura real while making it more interesting, he might listen to him.

He stated, “I think after the fact when there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know. If Chris Nolan came to me and said ‘I want to make Ace Ventura real and I want to do something, you know, something more interesting’…then I might listen. But for the most part, you know, after a certain time there’s not one cell in your body that is that person anymore so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days and the original inspiration isn’t there.”

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey's Sonic 2 will see him reprise his role as the villain Dr Robotnik. Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey, it features Ben Schwartz voicing the eponymous character alongside James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and others. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is slated to hit the US theatres on April 8, 2022.

Image: A Still from 'Ace Ventura' movie