Jim Carrey Likely To Retire From Acting After 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2': 'I've Done Enough'

Actor-comedian Jim Carrey, who is counted as one of the most successful actors in the comedy genre, recently revealed that he is likely to retire from acting. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and made the revelation whilst talking about his well-thought future plans.

The shocking revelation comes days after the 60-year-old actor opined that he is 'sickened' after witnessing the 'spineless' audience at the Dolby theatre giving a standing ovation to Will Smith after he won the Best Actor award at the 94th Academy awards ceremony minutes after slapping comedian Chris Rock across the face, after taking an exception to his joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Although the actor has not officially announced his retirement, he revealed that there is still room for another project in his career.

Jim Carrey says he is considering 'retiring'

In an interview with Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on March 31, 2022, The Mask actor declared, ''I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,'' and expounded on the revelation by saying that he will reconsider his decision only for a script that is 'important for people to see'. Carrey also mentioned Dolly Parton's hotly buzzed biopic project.

He further elaborated on the same by stating, ''It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might,'' The Academy award-nominated actor further touched on his life away from the media attention as he said, ''I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life,''

Reiterating his statement, Jim Carrey admitted that he has had 'enough' and added, ''This is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.''

As mentioned earlier, the actor profoundly contributed to the comic genre in his career spanning over four decades. The actor is dubbed one of the biggest stars in Hollywood with a plethora of critically acclaimed performances to his name like The Dead Pool, Pink Cadillac, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and more.

