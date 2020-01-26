Jim Carrey Will Star In A Sequel Of 'The Mask' Only If THIS Condition Is Met

Jim Carrey is known for his playing variety of comic roles throughout his career. His portrayal of Stanley Ipkiss, also known as The Mask, from the 1994 film of the same name is remembered as one of his finest performances. Now the actor has revealed the conditions under which he would do a possible sequel.

Also Read | Jim Carrey Rakes Up Controversy- Calls For Democrats To 'say Yes To Socialism'

Jim Carrey’s demand to star in a sequel to The Mask

Jim Carrey has won over fans and audience praise with his performances in Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty, The Truman Show, Ace Ventura and other movies, but his performance in The Mask is one of his most remembered roles. The actor will next be seen in the adventure film, Sonic the Hedgehog.

In an interview, while promoting the movie he was asked about starring in a sequel of The Mask film. Answering the question, Jim said that he does not think in terms of sequels and stuff like that. He stated that according to him The Mask sequel would depend on a filmmaker. He does not want to do it just to do it, but he would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker.

Also Read | Ace Ventura 3 Teased, Internet Wants Jim Carrey Back In The Titular Role

The decision might be right, as a new movie, Son of the Mask was released in 2005, with a whole new cast. But the movie received negative reviews and did not perform well at the Box Office. However, many fans are eagerly waiting to see Jim Carrey reprise his role as The Mask.

Also Read | Sonic The Hedgehog: Fan Reactions To The Trailer Of This Popular Video Game Inspired Movie

Jim Carrey is set to play Dr. Robotnik, the antagonist in Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the video game franchise published by Sega. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog.

In the film, a small-town sheriff assists Sonic as he attempts to escape Dr. Robotnik and the government. Sonic was scheduled to release in 2019 but was delayed due to a negative response from the audience on its animation in the trailer. The character was then redesigned and a new trailer was well-received. The movie is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Also Read | Sonic The Hedgehog Redesigned Significantly After Fans Spoke Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.