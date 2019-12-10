Ace Ventura 3 Teased, Internet Wants Jim Carrey Back In The Titular Role

American comedy film, Ace Ventura might return with its third instalment, according to media reports. There are still speculations about who is going to play the titular character leaving Ace Ventura fans in excitement and thrill.

Fans demand Jim Carrey

The film revolves around an animal detective called, Ace Ventura. The fictional character was originally created by Canadian Screenwriter Jack Bernstein and played by Dumb and Dumber actor Jim Carry. The first installment of the film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was released in 1994, followed by Ace Ventura: When Nature calls in 1995.

According to international media reports, the 57-year-old actor may be reprising the role of Ace Ventura for the third installment. The film’s production company Morgan Creek also tweeted hinting at the production of part 3.

The tweet prompted an immediate response from the fans. One person posted, that if there is a God and he loved them, there will be an Ace Ventura 3 with Jim Carrey. He also added that if that happens he’ll be flipping over the moon. Another wrote that it is an unnecessary sequel from the 90's movie but he is ready to take it if it has Jim Carrey in it this time as well.

Last year, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls star Tommy Davidson, who played Tiny Warrior, said that Carrey is not on-board with a third movie. While speaking to international media, he said that Carrey doesn’t want to do it now. He further added that Carrey is one of those artists who do what they believe in. Davidson added that when he told Carry about how nice it would be shooting in Jamaica, Carrey had replied that he is not doing those right now.

