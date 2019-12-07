JJ Abrams Shares He 'needed' Carrie Fisher's Leia To Complete Star Wars Saga

The last of the third Star Wars trilogy will be ending the whole Star Wars saga. It will be answering the many questions fans have long been waiting to know about. The film will feature the cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. It is also speculated that actors from the original Star Wars trilogy will also be making an appearance in the film. Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee will be the stars who might be seen in the movie. In a recent interview, JJ Abrams said that even though Carrie Fisher, who essayed Leia Organa, died in 2016, she will be included in the last Star Wars movie.

JJ Abrams brings Carrie Fisher back into the Star Wars saga

JJ Abrams in a recent Star Wars conference revealed that Carrie Fisher will return for the saga’s finale. He said that the Leia was a necessary part of the story and that he needed her to complete the story. JJ Abrams expressed that the character of Leia was loved by fans. But after her bad health and untimely death, it was tough to complete the story. Abrams further added that the makers discussed to go on without Leia in the story. But they soon dismissed the idea as the story would have not ended at a good note.

JJ Abrams also said that using digital Leia was not an option. However, JJ Abrams added that Carrie Fisher’s unused footage from Episode VII was used in the movie. JJ Abrams also spoke about how recasting Leia was a bad idea. He said that he was looking at the old footages from Force Awakens and that is when he realised that they had an opportunity to use the lines from the footage by changing lighting and make it scene appropriately.

JJ Abrams further added that if Carrie was around, things would have been different and the scenes would have been much batter. JJ also said that he had an opportunity and he took it. He added that Carrie would have been happy if she was in the movie. JJ expressed that it is very emotional as the whole star cast is there but she's not sitting here with all of them.

