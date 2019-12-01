Star Wars: Filmmaker JJ Abram Reveals Favourite Scene From The Movie

Star Wars' director J.J. Abrams has been attending a lot of interviews to promote his upcoming final instalment of the sequel trilogy Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In an interview, he had revealed the scene that is one of his favourites. Elaborating more, J.J. Abrams said that the scene is just two people sitting there but it is visually appealing. Read ahead for more details

A favourite scene of JJ Abrams

In his recent interview, the director said that his favourite scene from the movie was when Emperor Palpatine tells Anakin Skywalker the story of Darth Plagueis, the wise to sway him to the Dark Side. Palpatine’s words make Anakin Skywalker consider the power of the dark side. Here, take a look at the scene and relive the memory.

ALSO READ | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Shows New Easter Eggs At The End Of The Saga

ALSO READ | Jedi: Fallen Order Review: Best Star Wars Game Ever

ALSO READ | JJ Abrams: Will The Star Wars Director Direct The Next Superman Movie?

Upcoming films

The upcoming film is the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The first and second instalments were The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. It will be bankrolled by Lucasfilm, Bad Robot Productions and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. The movie is all set to release on December 20, 2019. Here is the pic of the cast which was shared on the official handle of Star Wars.

ALSO READ | Star Wars 9 Director J.J. Abrams Says C-3P0 Will Play An Integral Part In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.