JJ Abrams: Will The Star Wars Director Direct The Next Superman Movie?

It has been 6 years since we last saw the first Man of Steel movie. Henry Cavill took up the mantel of Superman and was seen in various films after that. Cavill was seen as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was last seen as Superman two years ago in Justice League. The cinematic Debut of Henry Cavill’s Superman was a hit at the box office and was loved by the fans, but we haven’t seen Superman on a solo adventure since then.

Will JJ Abrams direct next Superman movie?

Man of Steel 2 was reportedly in the works but the rumours said Cavill has left the role of Superman. But in a recent interview with a leading health magazine, he said that he is still the Son of Krypton. Recently JJ Abrams broke the news that he has signed a lucrative contract with Warner Bros. Pictures. This also started the rumours that he will be picking up a Man of Steel 2 project.

JJ Abrams is a well-known name in making sci-fi and fantasy movies. He has directed movies like the latest Star Wars trilogy, some Star Trek movies and also a Mission Impossible movie. With the recent revelation of Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman, it has been suggested that the Man of Steel will be seen on screen sooner than we think. After a small cameo of the Man of Steel in Shazam!!, rumours suggest that Superman will be seen in Black Adam.

JJ Abrams, in an interview with a leading pop culture magazine, expressed that he will be working in the DCEU, but it is not yet specified on which project he will be working on. He said that those things are not discussed with the studio official yet. The fans are hoping to see the Man of Steel 2 with JJ Abrams helming the project.

