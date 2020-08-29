Last Updated:

JK Rowling Returns Kennedy Human Rights Award To Group That Now Condemns Her Trans Views

JK Rowling says she's returning the award given to her by Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation after its president criticised her over transgender comment

JK Rowling

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series said that she is returning the award she received from Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation after its president criticised Rowling and said she was making 'troubling transphobic statements'. Rowling has been caught in the storm of criticism after her series of tweets in June which she talked about her thoughts and beliefs on the issues of the transgender community.

Rowling's tweets:

Criticism over her views on transgender

The author faced a backlash from netizens and the LGBTQ community for her tweets which seemed to go against the interest of the transgender community. She had also included some examples where she thought demands by transgender activists were dangerous to women. Since then her comments have been facing a lot of criticism from netizens.

Several stars of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises which are based on Rowling's literary works have also condemned the author for her comments. Celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne have expressed their opinions regarding the same. All these actors have disagreed to her comments made on Twitter.

Rowling pens her thoughts in her blog

In response to the criticisms, Rowling tried to clear her stand through her blog in which she said, "I believe the majority of trans-identified people not only pose zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I’ve outlined. Trans people need and deserve protection. Like women, they’re most likely to be killed by sexual partners. Trans women who work in the sex industry, particularly trans women of colour, are at particular risk. Like every other domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor I know, I feel nothing but empathy and solidarity with trans women who’ve been abused by men.”

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth,” she added.

 

 

