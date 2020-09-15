Why Is JK Rowling Trending? Why Do Netizens Want To 'cancel' Her Again?

JK Rowling is trending on Twitter after the release of her latest book Troubled Blood. However, it is not for positive reviews. The Harry Potter author has upset her fans yet again by writing a book on ‘transvestite killer’ and has been receiving a fierce backlash ever since an early review of the book went viral.

Why is JK Rowling trending?

The Telegraph critic Jake Kerridge described the plot and theme of the book as he questioned the morals of the book. The review went viral and stirred a storm on social media as numerous netizens got offended by JK Rowling’s stance on trans people. The review explained that the book is about an investigation into a cold case involving a "transvestite serial killer". The review further read that the moral of the book seems to be “never trust a man in a dress.”

Online users slammed the author and called the plot “regressive”. Fans and foes of the author declared on social media that her career is overdue to her controversial comments about the trans community and her stance on the trans people. Further, netizens started trending a hashtag “RIPRowling” to show that they do not support her views.

Netizens trend #RIPJKRowling

in memory of jk rowling. she ain’t dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway #ripjkrowling pic.twitter.com/H6akxK0cVv — patback (@memeforhire) September 14, 2020

for me it's how twitter had to specify that she's actually alive AHAHAHAHAHA #RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/MkWWyXpDof — 🕷️Lily, Fluffy Spider Wife🕸️ BLM (@SapphoMode) September 14, 2020

#RIPJKRowling she aint dead but her career is 😜 pic.twitter.com/45JReVZrRl — daisy (@gxldenweasley) September 14, 2020

Imagine getting cancelled so hard, we have to pretend that you died 😬 #RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/Auw4kRTbxL — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) September 14, 2020

Netizens find #RIPROWLING distasteful

Even though numerous netizens were angry and upset with JK Rowling and her stance on the trans community, there were people who thought that the cancel culture is not good. Several netizens tweeted that starting and trending hashtags like these ones are wrong and do not help anyone’s cause. Several fans were of the opinion that even though JK Rowling is wrong in her ways, the cancel culture on social media is not healthy. Check out some of the tweets below.

Wow. #RIPJKRowling is trending on Twitter. I wonder when these radical activists might actually realise that they're the baddies here. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 14, 2020

The #RIPJKRowling highlights the hideousness of the 'just be kind' crew. Women who question the transgender narrative & wont submit to male demands are faced with abuse, death threats etc. The men are saying submit or we will smudge you out. #IStandWithJKRolling — Dr EM (@PankhurstEM) September 14, 2020

How is #RIPRowling even a thing? How is wishing death upon someone helping your “peaceful” cause? — M (@stark_madi) September 15, 2020

I said my argument already, if you think writing riprowling will help trans people,sorry to say,that is not the correct way. Is mean and cruel.Also those hashtags that says "ripxxx" or "xxxisover" all the time, is childish,rude and vindictive. — Mione48 (@Mione48) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling’s comments in the past

JK Rowling had sparked a row in the past when she had commented on the trans community about how she felt about them. A trans activist spoke against the author and tweeted how insensitive her comments were. The Harry Potter cast including Daniel Radcliffe had expressed disappointment in the author’s comments in the past. Following the backlash she had received earlier, JK Rowling had issued an apology about the same in her blog.

What is cancel culture?

Cancel culture is a practice when people on social media express that they are withdrawing their support from a certain public figure or company. Cancel culture generally involves a group of people shaming a particular person on social media. In the past, several celebrities have spoken against the cancel culture and have called it “toxic”.

