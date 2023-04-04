JK Rowling's Harry Potter May Get A 7-season HBO Max Reboot: Report

The Harry Potter series may soon get rebooted as a web series. As per reports, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set to close a deal on a Harry Potter reboot. The series is said to have the Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the cards as well.

Bloomberg reports that the series will last seven seasons. Every season of the series will focus on every book in the series. The fantasy novels Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows will essentially serve as the source material for the upcoming series.

The series is also expected to debut on HBO Max, which is slated to merge with Discovery+ and undergo rebranding. Furthermore, author JK Rowling is also said to maintain creative control over the potential series. However, she would not reportedly take up showrunner duties.

Harry Potter and the journey so far

Harry Potter became a global phenomenon after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The year 2001 introduced audiences to the magical school of Hogwarts, where they saw actor Daniel Radcliffe take on the titular role. After a decade, 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 concluded the series.

However, that was not the end for the series, as the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series also found much success. After the release of Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore failed to become a box-office success, the series is reportedly not moving forward. Moreover, Hogwarts Legacy, a video game based on the series, was released on February 7, 2023, as well.