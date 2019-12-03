Joaquin Phoenix Has Won PETA's 'Person Of The Year' Award 2019

Joaquin Phoenix has been named PETA’s Person of the year for 2019. The Joker actor has been a long-time supporter of the animal rights organisation and has even worked with them on several campaigns. Read on to know more about this story.

Joaquin Phoenix is PETA’s Person of the Year

Joaquin Phoenix apart from delivering award-winning performances on screen is also a hero off-screen. According to a leading U.S. based media portal’s report, Joaquin Phoenix has been awarded by PETA as their Person of the Year for 2019. Joaquin Phoenix has been a vegan since the age of three. Phoenix has never openly talked about his support for the organisation in an interview but has been supporting the organisation for a long time.

Joaquin Phoenix recently appeared on PETA’s Billboard for ‘We Are All Animals’ and promoted the cause of legislation to ban travelling of wild-animal circuses. The Joker actor also cradled a dead chicken as he led a memorial service at the National Animal Rights Day March this year. Joaquin Phoenix was also the executive producer for the documentary The Animal People. This documentary focused on animal rights activists who are standing against powerful industry interests.

PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk in a statement talked about Phoenix’s unwavering support for their organisation. He said that Joaquin Phoenix never misses an opportunity to turn the spotlight away from himself and to focus on animals’ plight and set a great example for others to walk the vegan way. Phoenix has partnered with PETA for multiple campaigns over the years. These campaigns have taken a firm stand against dog leather, exotic skins fishing, and the turkey industry. Joaquin Phoenix has joined other winners of this award like Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, and Anjelica Huston. Celebrities like Olivia Munn, Eva Mendes, and Alicia Silverstone have all worked with PETA to create awareness regarding animal cruelty in the fashion industry.

