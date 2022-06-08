‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Reveals Title Of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer's Sequel; See Post

Joker, which was released in 2019, is a notable American psychological thriller film that garnered much love and appreciation from the audience. The movie even bagged several awards and accolades along with massive praise for the performance of the cast members.

As the sequel to the film is currently in the works, the director of the film, Todd Phillips recently teased the fans with a glimpse of the script while revealing the title of the movie.

Todd Phillips confirms Joker 2

Filmmaker Todd Phillips, who earlier directed and produced the 2019 film Joker, recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared two pictures one of which included a snip of the title page from the movie's script depicting the name Joker: Folie a Deux. In the next one, Joaquin Phoenix, the actor who plays the titular role of Joker in the film, can be seen smoking a cigarette with the script in his hand.

More about Joker

Released in 2019, the movie followed the life of Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who takes a violent avatar against the wealthy and destroys Gotham City. With Joaquin Phoenix playing the lead in the film, other popular actors in the film included Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin, Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne, Carrie Louise Putrello as Thomas's wife Martha, Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth, Dante Pereira-Olson as Bruce Wayne, and more. The movie as well as the cast members garnered positive reviews from the audience and even earned several awards and accolades.

The movie won the Golden Lion award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival and even earned leading 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, winning Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Image: A still from Joker