Ridley Scott Is Working On 'Gladiator 2' Script But Says, "it's Really Challenging"

The much-acclaimed film Gladiator is said to be having a sequel in development for a long time. Reportedly, filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott, who helmed the first film is penning down the second one as well. But apparently, the makers are having some problem with the sequel due to the death of Russell Crowe's character as Maximus in the film and are working on ideas to bring him back. Read to know more.

Gladiator sequel in work with Ridley Scott?

In an interview with a daily, Producer Dough Wick talked about the narrative struggle that Ridley Scot is having while writing Gladiator sequel. He said that like any good movie, Gladiator works by the “skin of its teeth.” For the second part, they have to take the best of what the audience is attached to, but make it fresh in some new incarnation.

The producer stated it is really challenging and the leading man being dead is an addition to it. Wick mentioned that if you do Godfather, you say, 'Okay, the audience loves these stars in this wardrobe,' and you bring back the old team. However, it is hard to be the same for Gladiator 2 as the beloved character has passed away.

Besides storytelling, Gladiator sequel is also said to be facing scheduling conflicts. There were some reports suggesting that those who were involved with the first instalment do not want to be in a follow-up just for the sake of cashing in on the title. However, Dough Wick debunked the reports saying that everyone is ready to return including filmmaker Ridley Scott. The producer said that Ridley would love to do it.

Wick mentioned that it is really all about getting something on paper. He stated that everyone involved with the original loves the movie too much to ever consider “cheaply exploiting” it and making something that is a shadow of it. The producer stated that it is just really a clear creative problem, working on a script and if they can ever get it to the right place. Dough revealed that Ridley is working on the script. He added that it is really just a question of whether they can get it to a place where it feels worthy to make it. It's a real challenge, he noted.

Russell Crowe to return as Maximus?

Dough Wick recalled an idea pitched by Russell Crowe's agent to bring Maximus back in Gladiator sequel. He said that Crowe's agent called him after the opening weekend of Gladiator. The agent said to the producer that he has got a great idea, saying that after Maximus' death in the final battle, they take the body around the corner of the arena and it is then revealed that Maximus was faking his death this whole time. He mentioned that it would be the beginning of the sequel. The agent pitched that it was a fake death of Maximus so Russell Crowe could return as the character in Gladiator's sequel.

Released in 2000, Gladiator stars Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel and Richard Harris. A former Roman General sets out to exact revenge against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. The film won several accolades including five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Actor for Crowe, Best Costume Design, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

