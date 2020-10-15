Joaquin Phoenix To Play Napoleon In Kitbag, Reunites With Gladiator Director Ridley Scott

Joaquin Phoenix has risen to global fame after his Oscar-winning performance in and as Joker. His next has recently been announced which will be set back in the 19th century. The actor will be reuniting with director Ridley Scott for the biopic on a French emperor.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix To Return In His Oscar-Winning Role For Two 'Joker' Sequels?

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s Kitbag

Deadline recently broke the news that Joaquin Phoenix is all set to portray the French military leader and emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. Titled as Kitbag, the film will focus on the emperor’s origins and his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine. Napoleon led many successful military campaigns and was Emperor of the French as Napoleon I from 1804 until 1814 and again briefly in 1815 during the historical event of the Hundred Days War. He was defeated at Waterloo and first exiled to the island of Elba and then to the island to Saint Helena, where he passed away in 1821 at the age of 51.

The saying, “There is general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag,” is the inspiration behind the movie’s title. Ridley Scott will direct Kitbag and produce it with Kevin Walsh through the Scott Free banner. David Scrap has been called as the screenwriter to pen down the movie.

Scott and Scrap had previously worked together on the crime thriller All the Money in the World in 2017. The upcoming project is currently said to be in an early development stage and is set at 20th Century Studios, owned by The Walt Disney Company. The aim of Kitbag is said to capture Napoleon’s relentless ambition, famous battles and remarkable strategic mind as an extraordinary war visionary and military leader.

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's Joker To Be Played By Jim Carrey Next In Warner Bros Sequels?

Also Read | Lady Gaga To Play A Murderer In Ridley Scott's Next Untitled Film?

Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott previously collaborated on another historical period drama film, Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe. Set in AD 180, Phoenix portrayed the character of Commodus, a power-hungry, resentful son of Marcus Aurelius, who proclaims himself the new emperor. It garnered appreciations from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Scott and Phoenix received multiple nominations at various awards.

Ridley Scott has recently wrapped up production of The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. He is all set to commence production on Gucci in Italy in March, the movie which star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, along with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Then the filmmaker is said to begin work on Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix.

Also Read | Ridley Scott Is Working On 'Gladiator 2' Script But Says, "it's Really Challenging"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.