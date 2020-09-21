Joaquin Phoenix's Joker To Be Played By Jim Carrey Next In Warner Bros Sequels?

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker was a huge sensation last year even bagging many awards for various categories. However, it seems the Warner Bros were not very confident about the movie being a hit and they did not plan to make a franchise out of it. But now that movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office, Warner Bros are planning its sequel. Rumour has it that Jim Carrey that might star as the older version of Joker.

Jim Carrey to be the new Joker of Warner Bros?

According to reports of WeGotThisCovered.com, Warner Bros is considering Jim Carrey to portray the older version of Joker in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. The way that their plot will pan out is to show Auther Fleck as a mere inspiration to Mr J. He will not be the one who will become Batman's archenemy.

The sequel will show different versions of the characters spanning different generations as the Joker will become an icon. Jim Carrey is eyeing to play an older version of the iconic DC villain and not the villain himself. His role will be of someone inspired by the deranged clown.

Interestingly Jim Carrey had been a part of a previous Batman film, namely Batman Forever where he played the role of the villain Riddler. According to further reports of WeGotThisCovered.com, Carrey has been offered an estimated sum of $50 million to continue the Joker for two Warner Bros sequels. However, he will not be the only Joker in the movies, rather the makers are set on introducing multiple versions of the DC villain.

List of all Jokers

Joker is one of the most iconic and dramatic DC villains and Batman's arch-enemy. Throughout the years, many legendary characters have essayed this role, some to perfection and others more of a miss than a hit. Here's a list of all the actors who played Joker and their corresponding movies:

Joaquin Phoenix- Joker, 2019

Zach Galifianakis- The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

Jared Leto- Suicide Squad, 2016

Troy Baker- Arkham: Origins video game, 2013

Michael Emerson- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, 2012

Brent Spinner- Young Justice animated tv series, 2010

John DiMaggio- Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010

Heath Ledger- The Dark Knight, 2008

Steve Blum- Lego Batman: The Videogame, 2008

Jeff Bennett- Batman: The Brave and The Bold, 2008

Kevin Michael Richardson- The Batman, 2004

Mark Hamill- Batman the Animated Series, 1992

Jack Nicholson- Batman,1989

Cesar Romero- The Batman Series, 1966

