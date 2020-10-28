Joaquin Phoenix Was Initially Set To Play Batman After Clooney's Version Failed: Know More

Actor Joaquin Phoenix celebrates his 46th birthday today, i.e October 28, 2020. While his role as Joker has received widespread critical acclaim, the actor was actually on-board to play Batman in one of the early iterations of the character. On Joaquin Phoenix's birthday, read about the time when he almost played the caped crusader Batman.

When Joaquin Phoenix was on board to play Batman

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, in Joker, delivered one of his career-best performances, however, back when George Clooney's iteration of Batman had failed to create Box Office magic, Warner Bros was looking to reboot the franchise. Director Darren Aronofsky was brought on-board to direct a new Batman franchise which can break away from the failure of Batman & Robin. The film was supposed to be an on-screen adaptation of Frank Miller's Batman: Year One novel and the director had zeroed down Joaquin Phoenix to play the leading part of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

While speaking in an interview with Empire, the director had expressed that while he wanted to bring in Joaquin Phoenix on-board for the role, the studios wished to bring in Freddie Prinze Jr. That is when the director realised that he and the studios are focusing on two different versions of the film altogether. Darren had also revealed that the Batman film he wrote was completely different than the version WB brought to the screen later on.

Warner Bros later turned to Christopher Nolan to headline the Batman franchise which was loved by millions of fans. However, Aronofsky had actually gotten Frank Miller to write the script of the film himself. The director had expressed that the version of Batman which was put out before his version had watered the character down to some extent. Thus, he wished to reinvent it for the bigger screen. However, the same did not happen and years later, Joaquin Phoenix ended up picking up the mantle of Joker. The latest iteration of Batman which is being helmed by Matt Reeves is also expected to be inspired by the Batman: Year One comic book storyline.

