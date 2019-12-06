Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Makes It To AFI's Top 10 Movie List Of The Year

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. It was critically acclaimed and was a big hit at the box-office. With its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film has gone on to receive several accolades worldwide. Recently, the film made it to the American Film Institute's top ten movie list of 2019. Read on to know more about the story.

Joker makes the Top ten list of AFI

Joker was ranked as one of the top 10 films by the American Film Institute. It also garnered the Venice’s Golden Lion Award, which was previously won by The Shape of Water. Fans of the Joker are expecting it to win the Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards 2019. Comic book-based movies generally do not do well at the Academy Awards, but the trend is set to change as last year, movies like Logan and Black Panther proved the potential of comic book flicks at the Oscars.

Along with Joker, that was ranked fifth on the top ten movies by AFI, 2019, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were also featured. The top spot was held by the epic drama flick 1917, which is set in the era of World War I. Other movies that made the Top 10 list were Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Knives Out, Marriage Story, and others.

Previously, Iron Man, The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, and Black Panther had also made it to AFI's top 10 movies list. Joker making it to the top ten was not a huge surprise to the fans as fans have been commenting on the internet that it deserved to be on the top spot. They are now all geared up to see if the movie will make it to the Oscars.

