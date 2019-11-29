Joker Movie Scenes You Might Have Missed Watching The Film First Time

Joker by Todd Phillips has been regarded as one of the best films to come out this year. While the film was riled up in controversies, it still made a huge impact on the audiences. The movie truly brought out the dark and grim side DC movies are known for. Fans admit that the film is a cinematic marvel. However, there are a few intricate details viewers must have missed while been immersed in the film.

Details You Only Notice Rewatching Joker 2019

The 11:00

Fans upon watching the film several times have noticed that the time throughout the film remains the same. The clocks in the film display 11:00 whenever a clock is displayed in the scene. This has led to many theories and speculations among fans.

Call Back

The film Joker has seen somewhat of a resemblance to the classic Martin Scorsese's film Taxi Driver. The King Of Comedy is another film that fans have noticed Joker, draws inspiration from. Fans have noticed mild resemblances between the performances between Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro.

Costume

After Arthur is tormented on the subway, he is seen spending time with his girlfriend strolling around the Gotham. What many people did not notice is that he is wearing the same attire as Joker even before his transformation. Though his clothes are rugged and rustic, it is easily visible in a few scenes that he is indeed wearing the Joker vest. The reason this goes unnoticed is due to his jacket that he wears over it.

Theatre Scene

From Alfred to Bruce, the presence of many characters are affirmed in the film. However, an iconic scene in the film is recreated in Joker as well. Batman films have famously shown the death of Bruce’s parents, the movie Joker too has it. Towards the end, Thomas and Martha Wayne are seen getting out of a theatre screening the movie Zorro. They enter into Crime alley where they are shot dead and Bruce Wayne is left orphaned.

