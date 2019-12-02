John Waters Releases His List Of Top-10 Movies Of 2019; Joker Just About Makes It

American filmmaker John Waters has released his 'brilliant' and 'surprising' list of top 10 movies of 2019. The list includes some of the movies that were liked by the masses and took the centrestage in 2019. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker are also among the few mainstream films that got a place in Waters' list. Waters releases his top ten movie lists in Artforum each year.

Top 10 movies to watch

To everyone's surprise, Joker has got the number ten position in Waters' list despite the film capturing the imagination of audiences in every part of the world. The positioning of the brilliant piece by Joaquin Phoenix as supervillain has attracted criticism to Waters' list.

Read: Game Of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Talks About The Darker Side Of Fame

Another mainstream film on the list that surprised everyone was Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film grabbed number three position in Waters' list despite it winning the Palm Dog Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film received a wide applaud by the critics with some calling it "Tarantino's love letter to 60s L.A." But Waters' list doesn't care what the critics say as he himself is a critic and loves to rate films.

Read: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share A Turkey On Thanksgiving

Waters himself has not at on the director's chair since 2004 but his love for movies is a never-ending affair. Waters' favourite French director Bruno Dumont's Joan of Arc grabbed the number two position in the list, while Climax, a 2018 psychological horror film grabbed the number one position in the list.

Read: The Gentlemen Movie: Behind The Scene Pictures Surface Online; See Photos

Other films that featured on the list were The Souvenir, The Golden Glove, Pain and Glory, Hail Satan?, Amazing Grace and Border.

John Waters' list:

10 - Joker

9 - The Souvenir

8 - The Golden Glove

7 - Pain and Glory

6 - Hail Satan?

5 - Amazing Grace

4 - Border

3 - Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

2 - Joan of Arc

1 - Climax

Read: Robert De Niro Talks About Anna Paquin's Less Screen Time In 'The Irishman'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.