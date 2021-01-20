Joe Biden's Inauguration: From JLo To Justin, Stars Align To Welcome New President

As The US is preparing to herald Joe Biden as its 46th president on January 20, several celebrities are gearing up for their performances. Even though the pandemic has limited the number of attendees, the inauguration ceremony is unique in many ways. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and many others are gearing up for their performances today. Find out more details about this story below.

Joe Biden’s inauguration ready to be a star-studded affair

1. Lady Gaga

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

Grammy and Emmy award winner Lady Gaga revealed that she will be performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. Gaga will commence the swearing-in ceremony by singing the National Anthem. She confirmed the same on her social media handles. Lady Gaga revealed that she is “deeply honoured” to be joining Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is the second celebrity to performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. The Latin singer and actor will be performing right before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez Posts Enchanting Moment Ahead Of Performing On Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

3. Garth Brooks

Country superstar Garth Brooks will also be performing at the inauguration. According to CBS’ report, Dr. Jill Biden herself asked Garth Brooks to join the performers lineup at the inauguration ceremony. Brooks has reportedly performed for every president since Jimmy Carter apart from Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump.

4. Tony Goldwyn

Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn will be hosting the Inauguration Day Parade. The parade will be only for 15-minutes and it will be followed by a virtual parade event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade event is expected to last for an hour. Jon Stewart, Andra Day, bands like New Radicals and Earth, Wind & Fire, and several Olympic athletes will be joining the parade.

Also read | Joe Biden Arrives In Washington Emphasising Need For The Nation To 'heal'

5. Tom Hanks

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led the traditional Inaugural Ball being cancelled. Instead the new President and Vice President will be addressing Americans virtually and a 90-minute event titled, Celebrating America will be presented instead. This event will be hosted by Hollywood legend Tom Hanks.

As mentioned above, the Inaugural Balls has been cancelled and an event titled Celebrating America will be televised and presented instead. Apart from Tom Hanks hosting the show, several celebrities will be present at Biden’s inauguration. Singers like Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and the Foo Fighters will be all performing at this event.

Also read | Trump Congratulates 'new Administration' But Ignores Biden's Name In Farewell Address

Also read | Trump's Exit: President Leaves Office With Legacy Of Chaos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.