Jennifer Lopez Posts Enchanting Moment Ahead Of Performing On Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

American artist Jennifer Lopez recently became a part of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day and as she was one of the artists performing at the occasion, and everyone at the ceremony was thrilled to see her. Ahead of attending the ceremony, she gave an adorable sneak peek to all her fans into the fun time she had there. Let’s have a look at Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram post and see what she shared.

Jennifer Lopez at the US Presidential Inauguration 2021

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared this heartwarming video clip of her at US Presidential Inauguration 2021 in which she can be seen having a selfie moment with the American soldiers. They all can be seen wearing masks and while the soldiers were dressed in their uniforms, Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing a stunning black and white checkered overcoat on a white shirt.

Also Read Alex Rodriguez Talks About His 'blended' Family With Jennifer Lopez And Ex-wife Cynthia

As the artist will soon be performing at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, she mentioned in the caption as to how she will be singing for her fans as well as all the Americans. She also stated in the caption how it was an honour to spend a few moments with these brave men and women soldiers. She then thanked all the soldiers for their service and sacrifice. In the end, she also mentioned how she would honour them today and every day.

Also Read Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez And Amanda Gorman To Perform At Biden Swearing In

Many of the fans took to Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram's comment section and stated how much they loved her latest video clip. One of the fans even stated how she was going to kill it in her performance and hoped that she would be safe there. Some of the fans even added how they felt proud of her and mentioned how the video was so beautiful and heartwarming.

Many of the other fans added how their hearts were filled with joy and mentioned how she inspires them. One of the fans even stated how they were eagerly waiting for her performance at the US Presidential Inauguration 2021 ceremony. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram post and see how her fans loved her adorable and heart-melting video clip.

Also Read Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Splitting Up? Here Is The Truth

Also Read Jennifer Lopez Slams Fan Who Accused Her Of Getting Botox, Shares 'beauty Secret'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.