Joe Exotic Compares Himself To George Floyd, Seeks Help From Cardi B And Kim Kardashian

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic from Netflix’s Tiger King series, is serving a 22-year sentence in a US federal prison. He was accused of conspiring Carole Baskin's murder in 2019 besides over 15 other zoo violations. However, Joe has now penned a three-page letter asking for pardon and compared his situation with George Floyd.

Joe Exotic seeks help from Cardi B and Kim Kardashian

Joe Exotic has sent a letter from prison to his “Dear supporters, fans, loved ones,” a local daily reported. As per reports, he started the letter by thanking his fans for their support and love from all around the world. He mentioned that the “pandemic is over” and requested fans to ask the US President Donald Trump to “keep his word and look into making the wrong a right” and grant him a pardon.

Joe Exotic stated in the letter that his soul is 'dead' and that 'struggles every day to hold on to what little hope he can find' while staying locked down around the clock with no phone or email. He mentioned that people sent him pictures of his husband, Dillion Passage in which he seems happy and complained that he has not received even one letter from Dillion.

Joe Exotic urged people to stop sending him pictures of Dillion having a party while he “live this hell.” He said that the country has come apart “over bad cops and crooked justice” and he has proof of Attorneys and agents lied under oath.

Joe Exotic mentioned on the second page that he was born with CVID, an immune deficiency, and not with COVID-19. He requires blood infusions every 4 weeks and has not had one since the end of January. The local media reported him writing, “I'm loosing weight, sores won't heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 month.” Reportedly, the authorities have stopped his medication, except one. “This place is Hell on Earth” he noted. Joe expressed his grief on Dillion Passage not sending a letter and taking 10 minutes out of his time to write him.

Joe Exotic stated on the last page that he is “ashamed” of his people doing films, signing contracts and getting fame on his name. He then compared himself to George Floyd and reportedly wrote, “His message got lost in the riots, my message got abandon for money and fame, shame on everyone making a buck,” also reminded them that they could too get stuck in such a situation in future.

He requested to play Michael Jackson’s song Will You Be there to husband Dillion Passage and ask him “will he? Or not?” as his heart must know. Joe Exotic ended that letter by asking for help from Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. He wrote, “Cardi “B” – Kim “K” Please ladies I've done nothing wrong. But act a fool to protect my zoo from arson and people hurting my animals. Hear my scream for help.” He signed off saying “I love you All.”

