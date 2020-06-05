'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Requests Pardon, Says He Is Being Ill-treated In Prison; Read Here

Joe Exotic became a trendsetter on the internet after he was used as the main inspiration behind Netflix's series Tiger King. Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison term after being accused of conspiring Carole Baskin's murder in 2019 and over 15 other zoo violations. It is now revealed that Joe Exotic has sent a letter to be read publicly on Josh Belcher's podcast. The letter was sent by Joe Exotic on May 21, before Carole Baskin was passed the ownership of G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Also read: 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's missing husband Don's will is forged; confirms Sheriff

Joe Exotic writes a letter to be pardoned

Joseph Allen Maldonado- Passage aka Joe Exotic has begged President Donald Trump for a pardon in the letter. He has also claimed that he is being ill-treated during his incarceration. In the letter, Joe Exotic wrote that he hopes President Trump will make things right for him and grant him a pardon. He also wrote about the ill-treatment he is facing in prison in detail. Joe wrote that he has scars from the skin coming off his arms from being strapped in a chair tight for hours just for demanding answers.

Also read: Carole Baskin wins control over Joe Exotic's former zoo 'Tiger King Park'

Image courtesy - Still from Tiger King

Joe also reached out to his husband Dillon Passage in the letter, stating that he loves and misses him. Joe addressed his fans in the letter too and urged them to keep his story alive and be his voice. Joe wishes for his fans to keep asking for the pardon and asked them to tell his husband Dillon that he will be coming home back soon somehow. Recently, Joe's husband Dillon also spoke to a leading news daily and stated that he will wait for him to be released from prison.

Also read: Tara Reid in negotiations to play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' film

Dillon was speaking to the leading entertainment portal where he revealed that he won't be going anywhere. Joe was there for Dillon during his darkest times and he does not wish to abandon him when he needs support, as stated by Dillon himself. Joe Exotic has also written a book while being in prison, revealed Dillon.

The book aims at showing a different side of Joe and it was very tragic for Dillon to read as there were things which Joe never told him in person. The book also aims at explaining what exactly happened during Joe's childhood which influenced the decisions he took as an adult.

Also read: 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's iconic photo recreated by two farmers but with a hilarious twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.